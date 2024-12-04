The college football regular season is over and the transfer portal will be officially open on December 9th. While it hasn't opened up yet, a lot of players have made announcements that they will be entering. The Michigan football team has seen a few departures so far as their leading wide receiver from this past year, Tyler Morris, will be leaving, and they have also seen a few backups decide to enter their names into the portal as well.

Transfer portal departures are something that every team goes through, and the Michigan football team is bound to lose more players. S0 far, they haven't seen any major losses, but the regular season ended just a few days ago. Let's take a look at the three latest Wolverines that have decided to transfer.

Raheem Anderson

Offensive lineman Raheem Anderson decided to enter his name into the transfer portal. He was a graduate student this year and he didn't see a lot of playing time.

“Michigan offensive lineman Raheem Anderson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “Former four-star recruit.”

The Michigan offensive line was extremely talented during the first three years of Anderson's career, and he was below a lot of guys on the depth chart. He wasn't quite able to break through this past season either, and he decided that it is in his best interest to look for another school for the 2025 season.

Tavierre Dunlap

Running back Tavierre Dunlap also decided that he will be transferring. He has spent each of the last four seasons with the Michigan football team, and he got the least amount of carries in his career this past season.

“Michigan running back Tavierre Dunlap is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “The 6-foot, 230-pound Texas native was a Class of 2021 four-star recruit.”

Dunlap got some carries as a freshman back in 2021, but his load never really increased. The most carries he got in one year was in 2022, and he only had nine that year. Dunlap had just one carry this season, and it was a 20-yard touchdown run against Northwestern.

The Wolverines have had a lot of talented running backs in recent years, and they have a lot that were backups this year that are ready to come in next season. Dunlap thought it was best for him to search for a new home.

Tristan Bounds

Lastly, offensive lineman Tristan Bounds also will be putting his name into the transfer portal. Bounds is another backup OL that has been in the program for a while, but he was never able to earn a starting job.

“Michigan offensive tackle Tristan Bounds has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

Bounds has been with the Michigan football program since the 2021 season. He played in just two games this season as he contributed on special teams against Indiana and Northwestern.

The transfer portal drama is only beginning as the season just started, and it will be a big thing to keep an eye on during off season like always.