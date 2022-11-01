Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players makes legal move

Gemon Green, who is reportedly one of the two Michigan football players attacked by members of the Michigan State squad on Saturday, is taking a legal action in response to the ugly incident.

For those who missed it, after the Michigan Wolverines’ 29-7 demolition of the Michigan State Spartans in their Saturday showdown, several Spartans players were caught on camera surrounding and punching a player from their rival team.

In the initial videos of the incident, it appeared that there was only one player being attacked. However, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh later confirmed that two of his players were “assaulted.” Defensive ends Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows have since been identified as the victims.

Now, in a corresponding move days after the attack, Green has reportedly retained attorney Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm to aid him in filing charges and seeking for damages against his attackers from Michigan State.

In a statement sent to ESPN, Mars said that Green needs to be compensated for the injuries he suffered as a result of the attack, as well as his attackers to be punished.

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice. There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct,” Mars said.

“Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

It remains to be seen what will happen next. Michigan State has yet to address the legal action of Green, though the team has already suspended four players involved in the attack and is cooperating in the investigation of the incident.