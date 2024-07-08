The Michigan football team lost a lot of good talent from their national championship team, but they still do have some elite players coming back. One of those players is defensive tackle Mason Graham. Graham had the talent last year to be taken early in the NFL Draft, but he wasn't eligible yet as he was only two years out of high school. Graham is back with the Wolverines this season, and he is expected to have a huge year. In fact, PFF recently released their top-10 DTs in college football, and Graham took the top spot.

Mason Graham has been an impact player for the Michigan football team since his freshman year. It didn't take him long to burst onto the scene as he racked up 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks as freshman, and he had an even better season in 2o23. Last year, Graham finished with 35 total tackles and three sacks. He also had one forced fumble. He is expected to be one of the best players in college football this season, and the PFF top DT ranking reflect that.

What PFF had to say about Mason Graham

Mason Graham is joined by a lot of stars on the PFF rankings, but he took the top spot. Here is what they had to say about the Michigan football star.

“Graham was excellent in his first year at Ann Arbor, leading all FBS true freshmen interior defensive linemen with an 80.3 PFF grade. He took his game to a whole new level as a sophomore. According to PFF's wins above average metric, he was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender. The other was Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat. The rising junior has a relentless motor to combine with ridiculous agility that makes him nearly unblockable. Even if an offensive lineman gets a clean shot on him, he has great power at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds to shed the block and find the ball carrier. Graham’s a nearly complete defensive tackle who’ll continue terrorizing Big Ten offenses on his way to likely becoming a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he was eligible for the 2024 draft, he’d likely be the first defensive tackle off the board.”

All signs point to Graham having a huge year for Michigan. He is going to be one of the most important players that the Wolverines have.