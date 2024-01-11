Michigan football stars Roman Wilson and Trevor Keegan accept Reese's Senior Bowl invites after National Title victory.

Michigan football stars Roman Wilson and Trevor Keegan have accepted their Reese's Senior Bowl invites, following a National Championship with the Wolverines, per Reese's Senior Bowl on X. Both veterans will head to Mobile, Alabama to participate in drills and a scrimmage in front of NFL scouts in February. Wilson is graded as a Day 2 prospect as the No. 89 player on PFF's Big Board, while Keegan is just outside the Top 10 on PFF's offensive guard grading.

Wilson was a consistent pass catcher at the wide receiver position in Ann Arbor. He fiished the 2023 campaign with 48 receptions on 789 yards and 12 touchdonws. Despite his smaller frame, he was targeted at a very high level in the red zone. The 6'0″, 192 pound prospect could be a servicable piece for an NFL team as a rookie, but he'll likely be used as a tool athlete that plays around the field and be on special teams.

Keegan leaves Michigan football with a plethora of start under his belt. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, and part of first back-to-back winners for the Joe Moore offensive line award. The veteran played most of his snaps at left guard, but it's likely that he'll be moved around the line at the professional level. He grades high as a guard, standing at 6'6″ and brings the ability to play immediate snaps after being in the college football world since 2019.

Both athtes should hear their names called in April after leaving college football as National Champions. The Senior Bowl may give them a chance to raise their draft stock, competing against draft elible players from across the country.