Michigan star OL Zak Zinter's mother offers medical update and emotional message following son's brutal injury

The Michigan Wolverines were not only playing for an undefeated season, a spot in the Big Ten title game and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff when they took the field at Michigan Stadium Saturday against archrival Ohio State. As the game moved into the second half, the Wolverines also were inspired by injured teammate Zak Zinter.

Michigan standout OL Zak Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula during today’s win over Ohio St and is undergoing surgery, his mother Tiffany announced on IG. pic.twitter.com/chGBlmZh35 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2023

The All-American guard suffered a serious leg injury that was described as “gruesome” by a number of observers. While engaged with an Ohio State defensive player, another player was blocked into Zinter's leg in the third quarter. As a result of that collision, Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula.

Tiffany Zinter, the player's mother, issued a statement through ESPN insider Adam Schefter asking fans, friends and supporters for their prayers. She explained that Zinter had broken both bones in his leg and was going in for surgery. She urged that the prayers should be for the surgeons and her son's recovery.

“A huge thank you to the hundreds of family/friends/fans that have reached out. Please know we'll read them when we get a moment. We are beyond feeling the LOVE.”

Moments after Zinter's injury, Michigan running back Blake Corum scored on a 22-yard touchdown run that gave Michigan a 24-17 lead. Corum scored 2 touchdowns in the game and Michigan outgained Ohio State 156-107 on the ground. Michigan won the game by a 30-24 margin.

In addition to Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore offering his good wishes to Zinter's family, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also sought out Zak Zinter's family and offered his support.