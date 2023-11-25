Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy explained what he heard and saw when Zak Zinter suffered his scary injury against Ohio State.

Michigan football offensive guard Zak Zinter suffered a scary injury, which led to him getting carted off during the Wolverines' 30-24 win over Ohio State on Saturday, and quarterback JJ McCarthy opened up on the moment.

“I looked back and Zak was screaming and Karsen [Barnhart] was literally holding his foot. It was a sight I don't wish upon anyone to see,” JJ McCarthy said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

McCarthy also called the response to Zak Zinter's injury “spiritual,” according to Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

At the time of Zinter's injury, the game was tied at 17. Michigan football definitely wanted to win the game for him, and on the first play after Zinter's injury, running back Blake Corum ran for a touchdown.

After Zak Zinter was carted off the field due to injury, the very next snap Blake Corum broke away for a TD run and the @UMichfootball sideline was loving it ❤️〽️ pic.twitter.com/BaNUmfNPNT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Michigan went up 24-17 at the time, eventually extended the lead to 27-17. The Ohio State football program responded with a touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. to make it 27-24, before getting the ball back one more time after a Michigan field goal made it 30-24.

There was some good news after the game regarding Zinter. Sherrone Moore said that he spoke to Zinter's mom and got “positive news” in that he should be able to make a full recovery from the injury that he suffered against Ohio State, according to Andy Staples of on3.com.

A timeline for Zinter's recovery or any specifics on the type of injury he suffered has not been specified, but the report from his mother is good to see. Hopefully Zinter does make a full recovery and has a long future ahead of him in football.