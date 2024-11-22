When the college football season started, we didn't think that this game between the Michigan football team and Northwestern would be a big one. Turns out, it's actually an important matchup for both of these teams. The Wolverines are 5-5 on the year and they will be trying to get bowl eligible this weekend, and the Wildcats are 4-6 hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive.

It's hard to believe that this game isn't looked at as an automatic win for the Michigan football team based on what happened last year, but a lot has changed. The Wolverines have lost a ton from last season, and while they are expected to win, Northwestern should put up a good fight in Ann Arbor this weekend.

The Northwestern football team surprised a lot of people last season as they ended up winning eight games and they defeated Utah in their bowl game, but this year has been a little bit worse. The Wildcats are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten and they have just four wins on the year. They need to beat Michigan on the road and Illinois at Wrigley Field in order to make a bowl game. Can they get it done?

Michigan on the other hand just needs one more to win for bowl eligibility. At the beginning of the season, we didn't think the Wolverines would have any problem winning six games. Now, they essentially have to get this win against Northwestern to get to the postseason. Michigan plays at Ohio State next weekend, so if it doesn't happen against the Wildcats, it probably won't happen at all.

No doubt about it, missing a bowl game would be disastrous for this Michigan football team. This season has already been incredibly disappointing, and if the Wolverines can't even find a way to get six wins, it will be even worse. Here are three predictions for Saturday's game as Michigan looks to become bowl eligible.

Colston Loveland will score a touchdown

The Michigan football offense has not been good this year, but they do have one of the best tight ends in the country. Colston Loveland is going to go on to make a lot of plays on Sundays, and the Wolverines will be looking to get him the ball as much as they can on Saturday. Loveland is the best offensive weapon that this Michigan team has, and if they have success when they get him involved often. Loveland will have a big day and he will score a touchdown.

Northwestern won't score more than 10 points

The strength of this Michigan football team is their defense as their offense has struggled mightily this season. The Wolverines were expected to have one of the best defenses in the country, so it hasn't quite met expectations, but it is still a lot better than the offense. The Northwestern offense is similar to Michigan's as they are both two of the worst in the FBS. The Wolverines aren't going to let the Wildcats find a lot of success this weekend in terms of moving the football.

Michigan will win 24-10

The Michigan football team will become bowl eligible this weekend. The Wolverines are struggling this year, but they won't lose to Northwestern at home. We're going with a final score prediction here as Michigan takes this one 24-10.

Michigan and Northwestern will kick off at 3:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The game will be airing on FS1, and Michigan is currently favored by 10.5 points.