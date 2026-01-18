Sam Darnold’s first career playoff victory came in emphatic fashion, but the Seahawks quarterback made it clear afterward that the moment carried meaning far beyond the final score. Seattle’s dominant 41-6 dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round not only punched a ticket to the conference championship, but it also marked a personal milestone for a quarterback whose career path has rarely been straightforward.

When asked postgame what earning his first postseason win meant to him, Darnold framed the achievement around the people in the locker room rather than his stat line.

“It's huge. I don't take it for granted whatsoever. It's just a special group. I think that's the biggest thing, and that's why it means so much,” said Darnold, via ESPN. “Just the way those guys are in the locker room ever since I got here. They were tight before I got here, obviously, but just the way that they took me in is one of their own. And that's so special about this league in general. You make so many great relationships throughout this whole process, and that locker room and these coaches. Just the way that we play together. That's the reason why I play this game, and they've made it really easy for me to come in here ever since I did in April to be able to help lead this team and drive the ball down the field, score touchdowns, all those things.”

That perspective was shaped by a week filled with uncertainty. Darnold injured his oblique during Thursday’s practice, missed the remainder of the session, and was listed as questionable entering the weekend. While Seattle maintained confidence he would play, Darnold adjusted his routine, even staying inside the locker room during early warmups to stay loose ahead of kickoff.

Once the game began, any doubt quickly vanished. After taking a first-quarter sack that briefly left him limping, Darnold responded by delivering a 20-yard strike to Cooper Kupp on second-and-long. Moments later, he capped the drive with a precise rollout throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a four-yard touchdown, extending Seattle’s early advantage.

Darnold finished 12-of-17 for 124 yards and a touchdown, steady and efficient as Seattle overwhelmed a depleted 49ers roster missing several defensive cornerstones. Seattle will now host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday — and for a field general determined not to take anything for granted, the journey is only just beginning.