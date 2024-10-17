The Michigan football team has essentially entered must-win territory just six games into the season as they already have two losses. The Wolverines have another tricky road game this weekend as they will be visiting #22 Illinois. The Fighting Illini have looked good this season, and they are trying to make a push for the College Football Playoff. This is a huge game for both teams.

Michigan lost early on in week two against Texas, but that isn’t really a bad loss as the Longhorns are ranked #1 in the country. However, it was ugly as Texas came into Ann Arbor and beat Michigan handily.

The Wolverines lost their second game of the season two weeks ago as they lost on the road against Washington. That defeat was disappointing. Both teams lost a lot in the offseason, but that isn’t a team that Michigan should be losing too. Now, one more loss will essentially end their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

So far, the start of this season has been disappointing for Michigan, but there is hope among the fan base after the bye week. That hope is because of the recent quarterback change that the Wolverines made.

Michigan went down 14-0 against Washington and the offense wasn’t getting anything going with Alex Orji in at QB. The Wolverines gave Jack Tuttle a shot, and the game changed. Michigan quickly erased the 14-point deficit, and they went up 17-14 in the second half. Unfortunately, a couple costly turnovers from Tuttle in the fourth quarter cost them the game.

Tuttle will get his first start on Saturday against Illinois, and it’s a big one. Here are three predictions for the game:

Jack Tuttle will throw two touchdown passes

Michigan football fans are excited for Jack Tuttle to take over because he has shown the ability to make plays with his arm. Tuttle balanced out the offense nicely against Washington, and it helped the Wolverines establish the run as well. Being a run-first team is fine, and that’s what Michigan is. However, they need someone that can make plays through the air when it’s needed. That’s the only way for this to be successful. Tuttle can do that, and he will throw a couple touchdown passes this weekend.

Michigan will not turn the ball over

One big issue that the Michigan football team has had this year is turnovers. It’s been weird to see as past Michigan squads have been exceptional at taking care of the football, but that has changed this season. Tuttle even had two against Washington, so that is something to keep an eye on.

You have to assume that the coaching staff was focusing on that issue during the bye week, and Michigan will play a clean game this weekend.

Michigan will win 35-31

The over/under for this game is only 43.5, but expect this one to be more high-scoring. Michigan’s offense should be able to click a little better now that they have a QB that can make some plays through the air, and Illinois should be able to find success as well as the Wolverines rank outside of the top-100 in terms of passing defense. Michigan will win a close one, 35-31.

Michigan and Illinois will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Champaign at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on CBS. The Wolverines are currently favored by three points.