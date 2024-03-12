The Michigan football team is expected to get Quinten Johnson back after the safety was shown on the Twitter page of one of the program's most noted NIL partners, a Michigan based automotive group. The Twitter post came just days after a popular Michigan football reporter stated that a return could be imminent for the former NFL Draft entrant.
The news came during a time when JJ McCarthy turned heads at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. A key Michigan football assistant and program legend also announced he'd be leaving town.
Johnson's picture appeared on the Twitter account fueling speculation of his return.
Johnson to Return to Ann Arbor?
Quentin Johnson wore #28 for the Michigan football team last season and had 22 tackles and four pass deflections. His return was rumored to be coming soon by Chris Balas of GoBlueWolverine and now it appears to be happening, although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet.
He posed for a picture on the Randy Wise Automotive Team Twitter page. Wise's team is a noted NIL sponsor of JJ McCarthy and Colston Loveland's from recent months.
Back at it! 〽️ 🏈
Randy Wise Automotive Team is proud to welcome Quinten Johnson as the OFFICIAL defensive back of the Wise Team! 🎉 We remain committed to helping these student athletes on and off the field. Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/bysopwRsmt
— Randy Wise Automotive Team (@RandyWiseAT) March 12, 2024
Johnson's Return Would Be Huge for Michigan Football
Johnson's return could give new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's unit the best secondary in the country. He would add a veteran CB/safety presence to the Wolverines alongside stars Makari Paige, Will Johnson and Rod Moore.
Michigan football shut down Michael Penix Jr. in the National Championship last season and Johnson could make Martindale's defense one of the best in the country.