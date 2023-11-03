Big Ten athletic directors met with commissioner Tony Petitti this week to discuss Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal.

Big Ten athletic directors get the feeling their conference will come down hard on Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football amid the recent sign-stealing scandal. The ADs feel Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will eventually lower the boom on Harbaugh and Co., per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Big Ten athletic directors met with commissioner Tony Petitti on a video call Thursday without Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel present, and sources told ESPN the call about Michigan's alleged sign-stealing operation took on a distinctly different tenor than when they met a week ago,” Thamel wrote.

“Sources said the athletic directors left the call with the notion that Petitti is taking the Big Ten's ability to punish Michigan over the allegations more seriously than previously,” Thamel continued.

Sources: On a Big Ten coaches call on Thursday, a vast majority of the league’s coaches encouraged commissioner Tony Petitti to punish Michigan amid its NCAA sign-stealing investigation. “Collectively, the coaches want the Big Ten to act,” per ESPN source. https://t.co/H4O9iEYeDA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2023

Sources also told ESPN Tony Petitti met with the NCAA to discuss its ongoing investigation into Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal. Petitti didn't reveal any details about their conversation.

Tony Petitti told the Big Ten's athletic directors he couldn't impose any sanctions on Michigan football until all the facts were laid out. Petitti could potentially take a hint on whatever action the NCAA will take against Michigan.

For their part, the Big Ten athletic directors were unanimous: they feel their conference must step up amid the sign-stealing scandal.

How will the NCAA and Big Ten respond to the Michigan football scandal?

Michigan football allegedly sent staffer Connor Stalions to attend games of their future opponents. Stalions admitted he stole their signals from television copy. He then relayed the information to their offensive coordinator.

It seems the Big Ten and 50 FBS head coaches are on the same page. The Athletic recently conducted a survey asking the coaches about their stance on the sign-stealing controversy. An overwhelming 94 percent (47 of the 50 coaches) of the respondents feel the NCAA must punish Michigan football.

Let's wait and see how things will turn out in the next few days.