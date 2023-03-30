After months since the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, college football programs across the country are starting back up again. Spring practices have been ongoing for weeks now, and are now winding down. Of course, each team’s spring practice wraps up with a spring game, and now those are starting to kick off. Example: Michigan football.

This weekend marks the first spring games of 2023, and easily the most notable one of this weekend is Michigan’s. The Wolverines will hold their spring game on Saturday afternoon, making them the first Big Ten team and second Power Five team, following new Big 12 member BYU, to do so.

Over the past two years, Michigan has had a resurgence as a college football powerhouse. The Wolverines have an outstanding record of 25-3 since 2021, a mark only beaten by back-to-back national champion Georgia. They have also beaten Ohio State, won the Big Ten, and made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two years.

However, the Wolverines have struggled to win when it matters most in the CFP. Losing to the juggernaut that was Georgia in 2021 was understandable, but losing as a heavy favorite against TCU in 2022 was less excusable. They have proven that they can get to the CFP, but now they must prove they can win it.

That’s Michigan’s goal in 2023, and that begins with spring practice. Saturday’s spring game will give fans their best look at the roster yet, and likely their best one until the season begins. So, how can they watch the game? Here’s all the must-know info about the Michigan football 2023 spring game.

Michigan football 2023 spring game information

The Wolverines’ spring game will kick off on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Of course, the game will take place at Michigan Stadium, also known as “The Big House,” in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Big Ten Network will air the game live.

Rosters

As is typical of spring games, the Wolverines will divide their roster into two teams, Team Maize and Team Blue. Unlike other spring games, though, the process of selecting those teams is very different.

Many programs often give one team the first-team offense and second-team defense, and vice versa for the other team. Instead of doing that, though, the Wolverines held a spring game draft to determine the rosters.

As of Thursday morning, we don’t know the exact roster for each team. However, thanks to a video the team released on social media, we do know a few things about the rosters.

The picks are in and the sides are chosen. Team Maize vs Team Blue on Saturday!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/igXDqlLn5L — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 28, 2023

The most interesting thing this video revealed is who the first overall pick of the draft was. That honor went to sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. Grant didn’t make much of an impact as a freshman, but at 6-foot-3 and 356 pounds, he has the potential to be a dominating presence in the trenches. Him being the first pick in this draft is a sign of confidence that he will take a major leap in his sophomore season.

Beyond that, roster details from the video are slim. The video showed a clip of Jim Harbaugh announcing that graduate defensive back Keshaun Harris would suit up for Team Maize. Harbaugh also read off other names, but it wasn’t clear which team they went to. The end of the video gave us the most interesting details, showing a document with a few players on each team.

It’s worth noting that some Wolverines will sit out of the game as they recover from injuries. Chief among them is superstar running back Blake Corum, the focal point of Michigan’s offense. Due to this, it’s important to emphasize that this roster is nowhere near final.

Still, it will likely be the best look at the Michigan football team for several months. The Wolverines kick off the regular season with a home game against East Carolina on Sept. 2.