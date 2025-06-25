The Texas football program is about to enter a new era under QB Arch Manning. Manning will finally be the starter for the Longhorns entering the 2025 college football season. Now it is time for fans to see if Arch really can play up to the Manning name during his first season as the starter.

Arch Manning's dad, Cooper Manning, explained the influence his brothers Peyton and Eli had on Arch during a recent interview. Cooper admitted that while both brothers have had an influence on Arch, neither has been around all that much.

“As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton,” Cooper said. “I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally. Arch would see them at the Manning Passing Academy and may see ’em at Mardi Gras, but that’s like five nights in a year, so it’s hard to say whether he’s ‘like them or like someone else.’

Cooper Manning also made it clear that Arch is his own quarterback and should broaden his horizon of inspiration past his two uncles.

“I do think you can pick up little pieces of people that you like,” Manning continued. “Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves. And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic.”

One big difference between Arch and his uncles is that he is much faster. College football analyst Joel Klatt even compared Arch to Trevor Lawrence in a recent interview.

Will Arch Manning enter the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season starting at Texas?

Will the Arch Manning era at Texas be short lived?

There is plenty of speculation about Manning's ambitions to head to the NFL. And how long he'll wait before making that jump.

Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger claimed to hear rumors that Arch will not enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I know everyone’s talking about next year as a big quarterback class, but I’m hearing rumors that, like Arch Manning is not coming out,” Roethlisberger said. “Like he’s staying. So you know, take that, maybe the draft class next year isn’t as good as people think. There’s a lot of questions out there still.”

Roethlisberger is far from the only person to pump the breaks on Arch headed to the NFL next spring.

If Manning balls out during the 2025 season, perhaps the NFL could become more tempting.