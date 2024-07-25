The Michigan football team has won the Big Ten three years in a row, they have made the College Football Playoff three years in a row and they are the defending national champions. The Wolverines have built a ton of momentum over the course of the past three years, but not many people outside of Ann Arbor are expecting them to be as good this season.

Michigan football did lose a good chunk of their coaching staff, including head coach Jim Harbaugh as he is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines will have a new head coach, and they will have a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

Another reason why people aren’t super high on Michigan is the NFL departures. Michigan was loaded with talent in 2023, and that is obviously a major reason why they were the best team in college football. No school had more players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft than Michigan.

So, yes, this Michigan football team is going to look a lot different this season. Not many are picking the Wolverines to win a fourth Big Ten title in a row, and there certainly aren’t many picking them to win another national championship. However, these guys know what winning looks like, and they are coming into the season confident and ready to defend their crown. Here are three predictions for the 2024 Michigan football season:

Michigan will finish the regular season 10-2

The Wolverines have gone 12-0 in the regular season each of the past two years, but that won’t be the case this season. Michigan is bound to lose a regular season game eventually, and their schedule is too tough to survive all 12 games. The three big ones that stand out are home against Texas, home against Oregon and at Ohio State. The Wolverines will go 1-1 against the Longhorns and Ducks, but they won’t get it done against the Buckeyes this year. Ohio State has everything in their favor this year, and they will win that game which will likely be for a spot in the Big Ten title game.

Donovan Edwards will have a huge comeback season

After the way that Donovan Edwards finished out the 2022 season, people were expecting huge things out of him last year. Blake Corum got hurt at the end of the 2022 season, and Edwards came in and picked up the slack. He ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State, and he continued to break off big runs in the postseason as well. However, he was very quiet last season. He stepped up big time in the national championship game, which was great to see. This year, Edwards will be RB1 for the first time in his career. When he filled in as RB1 in 2022, he was at his best. With consistent RB1 carries this season, Donovan Edwards will have a big year.

Michigan will host a playoff game and win

With a 10-2 record with losses to teams that will likely be ranked top-five, Michigan football will have no trouble getting into the College Football Playoff. In this scenario, the Wolverines wouldn’t get a bye, but they would likely host a first round playoff game. Michigan will win that first game at home and go on a little bit of a run in the playoff, but they won’t repeat as national champions. Still, it will be a pretty successful first year for Sherrone Moore given everything that they lost from last year.