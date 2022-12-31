By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines went into Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal as a slim favorite to take down TCU but heading into halftime, they trail 21-6 after a very sloppy two quarters. It will a ton of guts and determination to even come back from an 18-point deficit and unfortunately, this Jim Harbaugh coaching stat isn’t good news for their hopes of pulling off the unthinkable and advancing to the National Championship.

Via Jason Starrett:

“He was in SF in 2011 when the 49ers overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Eagles. He’s never done it in college.”

Yikes. During his time in the college ranks, Harbaugh has never won a game after being down 18 or more points. Prior to a last-second FG, Michigan trailed by 18. But, there’s a first time for everything, right?

Michigan looked like they were right back in this contest at the 13:29 mark of the second quarter when quarterback JJ McCarthy linked up with Roman Wilson with a deep 51-yard bomb that was initially ruled a TD. However, after review, Wilson’s knee was down just before the end-zone, which meant the Wolverines had to get that final yard on the ground. Unfortunately, RB Kalel Mullings fumbled and TCU recovered, completely shifting the momentum again before the Horned Frogs scored another touchdown.

You better believe Harbaugh will have some choice words for his team at half after coughing up the football twice. McCarthy also threw a pick-six. It’s going to take a miracle for Michigan to turn this game on its head and that means also stopping TCU’s dynamic offense. Max Duggan and Kendre Miller are both having their way so far.