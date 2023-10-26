The preseason is typically used by teams to work out the kinks of the playbook and figure out who will be in the rotation for the regular season. In college basketball, it's also a time to get some bench players game time when they likely won’t during the season and that was the case for Michigan State basketball on Wednesday night.

The Spartans had their first exhibition game of the season as they hosted Division II school Hillsdale College. With Michigan State up big late in the second half, head coach Tom Izzo's son Steven went to the free-throw line with a chance to put his name on the stat sheet.

As cool as you like, Izzo knocked down both from the charity stripe much to the delight of the Michigan State crowd who were sent into a frenzy when the ball hit nylon. The elder Izzo was holding back tears on the bench as his coaching staff congratulated him and cheered along with the fans.

Preseason feels ❤️ Coach Izzo tears up as his son Steven knocks down two free throws 🥺 (via @msucontent)

pic.twitter.com/KesfTp8s5N — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 26, 2023

Steven Izzo joined the Spartans as a walk-on in 2019. The graduate student played in 35 games across his first four seasons, spending a total of 40 game minutes on the floor. He does not have a regular season point in his Michigan State career but recorded six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Michigan State basketball enters the regular season as the fourth-ranked team according to the AP Top 25 poll. The Spartans made a run to the Sweet 16 last season, losing a close one to Kansas State.

Tom Izzo will hopefully be smiling a little more this season, but it's nice to see his son be recognized for this moment on the court.