Michigan State football has officially taken action after the alleged harassment of Mel Tucker on Brenda Tracy. The Spartans coach will be suspended without pay in the coming weeks of their NCAA campaign. However, some fans cannot help but recall how this was similar to the Larry Nassar controversy way back in the team's history. A survivor of the case even called out the similarities.

This is not the first time the Michigan State football program had to deal with a case of the same nature. They also had a similar issue as Mel Tucker's in 2014. Rachel Denhollander, a survivor of the Larry Nassar case, outlined how disgusted she was in learning that the Spartans let another case happen, via Larry Lage of AP News.

“It’s a repeat of 2014. One of the biggest questions back then was what did the school president and board know,” Denhollander said about the incident involving Tucker and Brenda Tracy. She also outlined how her feelings on the failures of Michigan State football's administration, “They’re either lying or grossly ignorant. They’re using victim protection to cover their own ignorance and that’s nonsense.”

All of these came after Tucker formally released a statement. He called out Tracy's allegations and claimed that they were false. Tracy then responded by urging the NCAA football coach to testify in court to prove the facts. There has still been no concrete legal action taken against Tucker but that might not last soon. Will Michigan State extend their punishment on their head coach or will the same scenarios from 2014 happen?