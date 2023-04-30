Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Michigan State is poised to take a major hit on offense this upcoming season. Michigan State could lose both their quarterback and leading wide receiver to potential transfers.

Quarterback Payton Thorne has entered the transfer portal, via Max Olson of The Athletic. Joining him is WR Keon Coleman, who also entered his name in the transfer portal, via Justin Thind of 247Sports. Both players could eventually return to Michigan State, however, entering their names in the portal is certainly not good news for the Spartans.

Thorne redshirted his first year with the Spartans before appearing in four games in year two. By 2021, Thorne had become the team’s starting quarterback. Overall, he appeared in 30 total games with Michigan State, throwing for 6,493 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Coleman on the other hand has been a difference maker for the Spartans since day one. He appeared in 10 games as a freshman and 22 games overall in his two years with the program. He led the Spartans in receiving this past season, catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even with Thorne and Coleman, Michigan State’s offense struggled a bit in 2022. They finished 97th in total offense, averaging 353 yards per game. The Spartans were tied for 91st in scoring offense, averaging 24.4 points per game.

Atleast with Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman, Michigan State would have two pieces in place to build their offense around. With both of them now on the verge of leaving, the Spartans are in a much trickier situation. Both Thorne and Coleman shined with the Spartans. But it now appears that Michigan State will be forced to go in another direction.