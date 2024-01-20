Michigan State and Maryland both meet with a 3-4 record in the Big Ten.

We're set for another stacked schedule of College Basketball action as we'll be bringing you a prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt between rivals in the Big Ten Conference. The Michigan State Spartans (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) as both teams hope to improve their conference standings. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Michigan State-Maryland prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans are tied for seventh-place in the Big Ten with their opponents in Maryland. After tough Big Ten road losses to Northwestern and Illinois, Michigan State bounced back with two wins over Rutgers and Minnesota, putting them at 7-2 over their last nine games. They'll hit the road once again to see a hostile Maryland environment.

The Maryland Terrapins are tied for seventh in the Big Ten with the Spartans and they recently just notched two massive conference wins over Michigan and Illinois. They fell 69-72 their last time out against Northwestern, but they'll be glad to be back at home and facing another conference foe with the chance to jump them in the standings.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Maryland Odds

Michigan State: -2 (-110)

Maryland: +2 (-110)

Over: 134 (-108)

Under: 134 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

With Tom Izzo constantly testing his teams with tough schedules to open the year, there's always pause for a slow Michigan State start as Izzo tries to toughen his team up before the NCAA Tournament. After suffering two bad losses to Northwestern and Illinois on the road, the Spartans responded exactly how Izzo expects them to as they grabbed two wins over Minnesota and Rutgers. They look like a completely different team when playing at home this season and they need to find a way to transfer that same energy onto the road. If the Spartans can rebound as a unit and finish around the rim like their last game, they should win this one by a close margin.

The biggest inconsistency in the Spartans has been their interior defense this year. They have a three-man rotation at center and while many thought Mady Sissoko would be the guy for the Spartans moving forward, Carson Cooper has done a tremendous job at filling the role and providing an energetic spark off the bench. He's also the most willing and skilled rebounder of all their big men and having him on the court during late-game situations typically bodes well for the Spartans. They've done a good job of holding a lead their last two games, so expect the Spartans to play fast as they try to gain an edge on the scoreboard early.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maryland Terrapins have had a similar type of season and they're still continuing to manage their preseason expectations after a pedestrian start to the season. Their biggest win to date came against No. 10 Illinois just two games ago when they walked into Champaign and ran Illinois out of their own building. For what was a fairly close game throughout, the Terrapins took control during the second half and were extremely clutch around the hoop during their final possessions. Their defense also did a great job at stopping the relentless scoring of Illinois and they'll be the favorite here if they can play with that same kind of tenacity.

The Terrapins couldn't get a win in their last game as they were on the wrong end of a last-minute Northwestern bucket, but they managed to play them very close and make it a 50/50 situation throughout. They play with great energy in their defense and they've had some success over the Spartans to last few years. If they can stand tall on the defensive floor and keep MSU from grabbing second-chance opportunities, they should convincingly win this game at home.

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

This game will be determined by how both teams play to start the game. The Maryland crowd will be rocking during this rivalry game and the Terrapins should have an advantage if they're able to start fast and play with high energy for the entire game. Michigan State hasn't been great at coming back from deficits this year, so the team that jumps out first may have the edge in this matchup.

For our prediction, we're going to roll with the underdogs to cover the spread. Winning on the road in the Big Ten has been difficult all season and with the way Maryland has been keeping games close, this one could come down to the final few possessions.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Michigan State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland +2 (-110)