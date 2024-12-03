ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Michigan State and Minnesota. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Minnesota prediction and pick.

Michigan State hosts Minnesota on Wednesday in a crucial Big Ten matchup. The Spartans, coming off a solid victory against the Gophers earlier this season, aim to leverage their home-court advantage at Breslin Center. Key player Tre Holloman has been instrumental, scoring decisively in clutch moments. Minnesota, struggling with consistency, will rely on Dawson Garcia to lead their offense. Both teams are currently tied in conference standings, making this game pivotal for postseason positioning. Expect a competitive atmosphere as both squads vie for a much-needed win to bolster their tournament hopes.

Here are the Michigan State-Minnesota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Minnesota Odds

Michigan State: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -205

Minnesota: +5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +168 (-110)

Over: 130.5 (-115)

Under: 130.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is poised to secure a victory against Minnesota on Wednesday, leveraging their offensive prowess and defensive tenacity. The Spartans, averaging an impressive 80.5 points per game, significantly outpace Minnesota's defensive allowance of 58.9 points2. This 21.6-point differential showcases Michigan State's potent scoring ability, which will likely overwhelm the Gophers' defense. Key to this offensive onslaught is Tre Holloman, who demonstrated his clutch performance in their big overtime victory against North Carolina, scoring 19 points on an efficient 5/9 shooting. Holloman's ability to take over games, especially in crucial moments, will be a decisive factor. Additionally, Michigan State's interior dominance, ranking second in the Big Ten with 41.8 points per game in the paint, will pose a significant challenge for Minnesota's defense.

Defensively, Michigan State has proven their mettle against top-tier competition, holding Big Ten opponents to 70.3 points per game and even limiting Top-25 teams to 70.6 points on average. The dynamic defensive duo of Holloman and Jeremy Fears, combining for 2.4 steals per game, will disrupt Minnesota's offensive flow and create transition opportunities. While Minnesota's Dawson Garcia poses a threat with his 19.1 points per game average, Michigan State's defensive strategy and interior presence should be able to contain him. Furthermore, the Spartans' experience in high-pressure situations and their ability to win games through defensive prowess, as evidenced by their recent 72-56 victory against Colorado, gives them a significant edge. With Minnesota struggling in Big Ten play, averaging only 71.6 points in conference games, Michigan State's well-rounded performance on both ends of the court positions them as clear favorites in this matchup.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is poised to upset Michigan State on Wednesday, leveraging their home-court advantage and recent offensive momentum. The Golden Gophers, boasting a 6-1 record at home, have shown they can thrive in familiar surroundings. Dawson Garcia, coming off a stellar 23-point performance against Bethune-Cookman, will be the focal point of Minnesota's offense. His impressive average of 19.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game makes him a formidable threat that Michigan State's defense will struggle to contain. The Gophers' shooting efficiency, at 42.8% from the field, slightly edges out Michigan State's defensive allowance of 41.7%, suggesting they can find ways to score consistently.

Defensively, Minnesota has the tools to disrupt Michigan State's offensive rhythm. This defensive strength could neutralize Michigan State's paint scoring, where they average 41.8 points per game. Additionally, the guard play of Femi Odukale with 2.4 steals per game, has the potential to contain Michigan State's key player, Tre Holloman. If he can limit Holloman's impact, as seen in Michigan State's struggles against Illinois and Nebraska, the Spartans may find it difficult to generate consistent offense. With Minnesota's balanced attack and defensive tenacity, they are well-positioned to secure a victory in this crucial Big Ten matchup.

Final Michigan State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Michigan State heads to Minneapolis for a critical Big Ten matchup against Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Spartans, boasting a 6-2 record, will look to leverage their offensive firepower against the Golden Gophers' home-court advantage. Dawson Garcia, averaging 19.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, will be Minnesota's primary offensive weapon, coming off a strong 23-point performance against Bethune-Cookman. Michigan State's defensive prowess, allowing just 41.7% opponent field goal shooting, could pose significant challenges for Minnesota's 42.8% shooting team. The game hinges on key player performances: Tre Holloman for Michigan State and Garcia for Minnesota. With both teams hungry for a conference win, expect a competitive battle. Michigan State's superior scoring margin averaging 80.5 points while holding opponents to 58.9 gives them a slight edge. The Spartans' interior dominance, ranking second in the Big Ten with 41.8 points in the paint, will likely be the difference-maker in this closely contested matchup as Michigan State comes away with the win and covers the spread on the road on Wednesday.

Final Michigan State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-102), Over 130.5 (-115)