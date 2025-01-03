ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Friday night in a conference matchup! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Ohio State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Michigan State-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Ohio State Odds

Michigan State: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Ohio State: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is playing great basketball at the moment. They have won their last six games, as well. In those six games, the Spartans are scoring 86.0 points per game. That is a step up from their already high 82.0 points per game. In their two Big Ten games this season, Michigan State has scored 90, and 89 points. Their offense is the reason they are winning games right now, and that has to continue Friday night. If the Spartans keep up their scoring, they will win this game.

Michigan State allows just 67.1 points per game, and they hold opponents to 40.2 percent from the field. They have allowed under 70 points in each of their last four games. In their two conference games, Michigan State has allowed 72, and 52 points. Their ability to play defense is a big reason for their success along with their scoring. If they can find a way to lock down Ohio State, the Spartans will win.

Michigan State spreads out their scoring. Jaden Akins is the only player that averages double digit points, though. Jaxon Kohler does a great job in the paint, and Jeremy Fears Jr can dish out assists well. These three players are very important to Michigan State, and the Spartans need them to play well. If they can have good games, Michigan State will pick up another conference win.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State had a great start to the season, but they slowed down a little bit. They have won their last three games, though. That includes a 20-point win over a top-5 Kentucky team. That gives the Buckeyes a lot of momentum heading into this game with Michigan State. They are sixth in the Big Ten in points per game, and third in field goal percentage. If Ohio State can continue to put up points, and shoot the ball well, they are going to beat a very Michigan State team.

Bruce Thornton is the leading scorer on Ohio State as he scores 17.4 points per game. He has had his two best games in the last two games. Thornton scored 30 points in the win over Kentucky, and he is coming off a 33-point game in a win over Indiana State. He is going to be one of the best players on the court in any game, and Ohio State needs him to be in this one. If Thornton can have another good showing, Ohio State will be able to win.

Final Michigan State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State is the better team in my opinion. It is not going to be an easy game by any means, but I do think they can get a road victory in this game.

Final Michigan State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State ML (-108)