The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) take on the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) in a top-25 matchup! It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Purdue prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Michigan-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Purdue Odds

Michigan: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Purdue: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is one of the better offensive teams in the country. They are 16th in the nation in points per game, and fourth in the nation in field goal percentage. Along with that, Michigan does a great job getting to the free throw line and hitting their shots from beyond the arc. Michigan has been incredible on the offensive side of the floor under Dusty May, and that has to continue against Purdue. If the Wolverines can get themselves going on offense, they will be able to win this game.

Michigan had a very bad loss against Minnesota, but they followed it up with a win over a sneaky Northwestern team. That loss against Minnesota was their only conference loss of the season. Their play in the Big Ten has been very good while Purdue has struggled a bit. If Michigan can take advantage of a beatable Purdue team and continue their solid Big Ten play, they will cover the spread.

The reason Purdue is struggling in the Big Ten despite their 7-2 record is they play some close games. Purdue is coming off a loss against Ohio State, and they had a double digit loss at Penn State. Of their seven wins, Purdue has scored 78.4 points per game. A 104-point game against Nebraska strengthens that, as well. The point is, Purdue may not score enough to be able to keep with the Michigan offense. If the Wolverines can play good defense, they will cover the spread.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue can score to keep up with Michigan. However, more importantly, the Boilermakers can defend well. Purdue allows the third-fewest points per game in the Big Ten, and the third-fewest field goals attempted per game. Purdue will slow down the pace, and force Michigan to slow it down, as well. Along with that, Purdue does a great job staying out of foul trouble. This is going to really help them against a Michigan team that wants to get to the rim, and get shots up. If Purdue can keep up their solid defensive play, they will cover the spread.

Purdue has two key players that have to have good games. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith are their names. Kaufaman-Renn leads the team with 18.9 points per game, but Smith is right behind him with 15.0 points. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in rebounding, but Smith is third in the nation with 8.9 assists per game. These two players are a big reason why Purdue is a top-15 team in the nation right now. If they can have another good game together, they will be able to add a ranked win to their resume.

Final Michigan-Purdue Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Michigan is a great team, but so is Purdue. The fact that this is a home game for Purdue matters too. However, I think Michigan will stand tough and get a road win.

Final Michigan-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Michigan ML (+146)