Michigan football quarterback JJ McCarthy detailed the message Jim Harbaugh had for the team ahead of the win against Ohio State.

The Michigan football program came out with a huge 30-24 win over Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten championship game, and quarterback JJ McCarthy revealed the message that suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh had for his team the night before the game.

“The whole mantra: The team, the team, the team. We are that team,” JJ McCarthy said, via Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

Now, Jim Harbaugh will be able to return from suspension for the Big Ten championship game against Iowa. Michigan is basically a lock for the College Football Playoff, barring something crazy.

This is the third year in a row that Michigan football has defeated Ohio State, and McCarthy has joined some exclusive company with the win. McCarthy is the first Michigan quarterback to beat Ohio State in back-to-back years since 1990-1991, according to Fortuna.

As Michigan likely goes into the College Football Playoff, Ohio State will likely need some help to make it, as the Buckeyes did last year. They will be very interested viewers on conference championship weekend next week.

This might be Michigan's best chance at a national title since Harbaugh took the job at the school, and with how Harbaugh considers returning to the NFL each offseason, there is a lot of pressure to take advantage.

The Wolverines last won the national championship in 1997. Harbaugh was brought in to break that streak. It will be interesting to see how his Wolverines fare with him back on the sidelines next week and beyond.