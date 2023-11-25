Jim Harbaugh's bank account got a boost thanks to Michigan's win over Ohio State in an epic edition of The Game

God, being a college football coach is a nice gig, isn't it? I mean, sure, there's plenty of pressure to turn a school into a perennial contender in short time, and if you don't, then, well, as Matt Rhule put it, you get whacked. But let's just take a look at the day Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh just had.

Just as I was, Jim Harbaugh was watching the Michigan-Ohio State game from his own home on Saturday afternoon. Unlike Harbaugh, my absence at the Big House was not due to a three-game suspension handed out by the Big Ten. And again, unlike Harbaugh, I did not add a cool half-million bucks to my net worth as a result of the Wolverines win.

“Jim Harbaugh’s contract with Michigan states that if the team reaches certain performance goals and Harbaugh ‘remains employed as head coach at the time of the applicable game,' he gets the prescribed bonus,” according to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today. Well, for Harbaugh, a Big Ten East Division title earned him a $500,000 bonus. He's eligible for another $1.5 million if Michigan wins the Big Ten Championship and goes on to the College Football Playoff… these are games that Harbaugh will be able to coach, by the way.

Leading up to the Michigan-Ohio State game, USA Today reached out to Michigan to confirm that Harbaugh would receive his bonus even if he weren't coaching in the game, to which Michigan athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda responded, “We plan on honoring the terms of the contract.”

So congrats to Coach Harbaugh and the Michigan football program. The Game versus Ohio State did not disappoint (unless you're an Ohio State fan, I suppose) and Michigan has now won three in a row over the Buckeyes. Whether this is Jim Harbaugh's final encounter with Ohio State remains to be seen, but he'll always have the memory of collecting five-hundred-grand from his couch while watching and agonizing over The Game.