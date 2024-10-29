Grambling State football coach Mickey Joseph apologized for his earlier comments regarding officiating in the team’s loss to Texas Southern over the weekend. Grambling State athletics posted his apology on their X account.

“As the head football coach at Grambling State University, I recognize the responsibility I hold in setting a standard of professionalism and integrity for my program. It is essential that I demonstrate the conduct we expect from our student-athletes and staff. I apologize for my remarks during the SWAC coaches call regarding game officiating. Moving forward, I am committed to fostering a respectful and collaborative relationship with SWAC officials to ensure a positive experience for our fans, our players, and the broader community we represent,” Joseph said.

During Monday’s SWAC Coaches Call, Joseph criticized the referees.

“I think it’s some bullsh*t calls,” Joseph said.

He added, “When I look at the film, it’s not making sense. It feels like they’re making business decisions with their feelings. I’ve got to figure out how to get past that. As a grown man, I don’t know how to get past that with other grown men, why they’re making decisions with their feelings. It puts us in a bad situation, but I’ve got to be a better head coach.”

Joseph went as far as saying that he didn’t care if he ultimately was fined for his comments.

“They can take it the way they want to take it. They can fine me they can do what they want it’s some bullsh*t calls.”

Joseph was fined $5,000 by the SWAC for his comments as they violated Section II, Article 12, Item I (Causes for Imposition of a Penalty) of the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws, and Sports Regulations, according to a statement from the conference following the coaches call.

While many on social media shared Joseph’s frustrations, he will need to focus on preparing for the upcoming matchup. Grambling State is looking to secure its second conference win against the 1-3 Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman this Saturday.