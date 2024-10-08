ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a mid-week Conference USA match-up as Middle Tennessee faces Louisiana Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech prediction and pick.

Middle Tennessee enters the game sitting at 1-4 on the year. They started the year 1-0. Middle Tennessee had a 21-5 lead at the half but would allow Tennessee Tech back into the game. Tennessee Tech would take a 25-24 lead with 1:06 left in the game. Still, MTSU drove the field and scored with 16 seconds left to win the game. Still, it has been a struggle since. They have lost to Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Duke, and Memphis. The closest game was a 17-point loss to Memphis.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech is 1-3 on the year. They would start off with a 25-17 victory over Nicholls. Louisiana Tech would then hold a 17-6 lead at the half with North Carolina State. They would still be tied at the end of the third, but North Carolina State would win 30-20. Louisiana Tech would have a lead against Tulsa, leading late in the fourth quarter. Still, Tulsa would hit a field goal with 32 seconds left and then win 23-20 in overtime. They would then fall 17-10 to FIU.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech Odds

Middle Tennessee: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +162

Louisiana Tech: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: CBS SportNetwork

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Middle Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Nicholas Vattiato has led the way for Middle Tennessee. He has completed 107 of 163 passes this year for 1,285 yards. He has five touchdown passes on the year. Still, he has been intercepted four times this year while being sacked 15 times this season.

His top target has been Omari Kelly. Kelly has brought in 24 receptions this year for 471 yards. He has also scored three times this year. Further, Holden Willis, the tight end, has 20 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Myles Butler has 11 receptions on the year for 145 yards and a touchdown. In the running game, Jaiden Credle has led the way. He has run 49 times for 233 yards. Credle has also scored twice this year. Meanwhile, Terry Wilkins has 34 carries this year for 114 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Frank Peasant has ten carries for 49 yards and two scores.

Middle Tennessee has struggled on defense this year. They are 127th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 129th in opponent yards per game. They are 98th against the rush while sitting 132nd against the pass. John Howse IV has led the way. He leads with 30 tackles this year while having a sack, a pass breakup, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Marvae Myers is second on the team in tackles while having a pass breakup this year.

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Three quarterbacks have seen significant time this year for Louisiana Tech. Jack Turner has completed 51.7 percent of his passes for 392 yards and two scores with two interceptions. Blake Baker has completed 52.9 percent of his passes for a touchdown and three interceptions. Baker has also run in a touchdown this year. Finally, Even Bullock got the bulk of the start in the last game. He has now completed 30 of 43 passes for 267 yards and a score.

Tru Edwards has led the way in the receiving game. He has 17 receptions for 208 yards and a score. Marlion Jackson has also been solid. He has 11 receptions for 183 yards and a score. Finally, Jay Wilkerson has seven receptions for 149 yards. In the running game, Donerio Davenport has led the way. He has 31 carries but for just 107 yards. Meanwhile, Marquis Crosby has 17 carries for 65 yards this year. Further, Jimmy Holiday, the wide receiver, has run in three touchdowns this year.

Louisiana Tech has been solid on defense this year. They are 51st in opponent points per game while sitting 20th in opponent yards per game. They are 35th against the rush while sitting 65th against the pass. Zach Zimos has led the way. He leads the team with 35 tackles while having half a sack this year. Meanwhile, Kolbe Fields has 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Further, Sifa Leota has 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble this year.

Final Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

The Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech game has odds that favor the home team in this one. Both offensive units have struggled heavily this year. Middle Tennessee is scoring just 12 points per game this year, sitting 130th in the nation. Louisiana Tech has not been much better. They are 114th in the nation in points per game with 16.7 points per game this year. The big difference in this game will be the defensive units. Louisiana Tech is 51st in the nation in opponent points per game, while Middle Tennessee is 127th in the nation. That will be the difference in this one.

Final Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick: Louisiana Tech -4.5 (-115)