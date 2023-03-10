American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won her 86th World Cup race with a victory in a giant slalom on Friday, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“This is just a spectacular day,” she said. “Oh my goodness.”

The overall record was set by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.

She finished 0.64 seconds ahead of Italian skier Federica Brignone, who has 21 World Cup wins and 55 podiums. Swedish skier Sara Hector, an Olympic champion of the giant slalom during the 2022 Beijing games, came in third place and 0.92 seconds behind Shiffrin.

In 13 seasons, Shiffrin earned 86 wins, 134 podiums and five overall titles. She owns three Olympic medals, two gold, as she took spots on the U.S. Olympic teams in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mikaela Shiffrin registered “Did Not Finish” marks in the Giant slalom and slalom portions of the women’s individual skiing events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She still helped guide the United States to a fourth-place finish in the Mixed team events of the games.

“I’ve had a quite a few different experiences here,” Shiffrin said after her first run on Friday, via the Associated Press. “I have felt everything you can feel here so it’s special to be back.”

Mikaela Shiffrin tied and eventually broke the most World Cup wins by a woman skier as she continued to rack up wins in January. She won her 83rd World Cup during a late-January race in Italy, breaking a tie with American skier Lindsey Vonn.

“I’m not writing, taking notes on what my next goal is,” Shiffrin said. “That’s not why I keep going out and train.

“And hopefully that means if I get to the next record, it’s not all just going to come falling down. Hopefully my motivation is not going to just stop. I really hope that I don’t feel like, ‘That’s it’ and I don’t want to keep going and pushing and trying.”