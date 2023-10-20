Mikal Bridges' girlfriend is Grainger Rosati. Mikal Bridges is an American basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges grew up in Pennsylvania and played college basketball at Villanova. He was a two-time NCAA champion with the Villanova Wildcats. He was the Big East tournament MVP in 2018 and Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers looked to keep him in-state by taking him with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He wasn't with the 76ers for long, as they traded him to the Phoenix Suns on draft night. His only accolade at the NBA level so far is the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2022, but he still has been able to amass a net worth of $10 million. He looks to kickstart his career as the new face of the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, it means he had to sell his mansion in Arizona. Let's meet the woman who will be by his side, Mikal Bridges' girlfriend Grainger Rosati.

Who is Grainger Rosati?

Grainger Rosati was born on Oct. 23, 1997, in New Jersey. She played on the Villanova women's lacrosse team for four years. She graduated from Villanova as a Business Administrator and a popular Instagram model.

Rosati works for ADP, an American human resource company, as an Elite Senior District Manager of CPA Relationships. She is also an Instagram personality. She grew up with her parents, Larry and Debby, and her four siblings, Aubrey, Blaise, Sawyer, and Harper.

Rosati chose the Villanova because “it's a great school for academics, and I wanted to be involved in a great community.”

Grainger Rosati's lacrosse career at Villanova

Rosati played in all 16 games as a freshman and scored eight goals and three assists. She collected 12 ground balls, caused eight turnovers, and earned 14 draw controls. She had 14 goals and seven assists in 16 games in her second season.

Rosati became a starter in her junior season and started in all 18 games. Rosati was a strong player on both sides of the ball with 17 goals, 10 assists, 23 ground balls, and 17 caused turnovers. She had two hat tricks, including one in a big win over Marquette. She was Midfielder of the Week once and was on the All-Big East Second Team.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut her senior season short. She started in all eight games and had eight goals and four assists. She was the Big East Midfielder of the Week one time and served as a team captain for the first time.

Rosati has also worked in sports previously, with the Philadelphia Phillies as an Entertainment Staff Supervisor in 2018. She was also a Marketing Intern with Phoenix Rising Football Club in 2019, while Bridges was with the Phoenix Suns.

Mikal Bridges, Grainger Rosati's relationship

The pair met while both attending Villanova. Bridges played college basketball and won National Championships while Rosati played lacrosse. The couple has been heavily involved in each other lives, with Rosati even appearing at the draft with Bridges. She is also courtside for many of his games.

The couple bonded over their love for sports and the stress of being a varsity athlete. Rosati worked in New York before Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, so the couple are now reunited. Rosati made a point to travel to Phoenix and attend many of Bridges' games in Phoenix. We will likely see her a lot courtside in Brooklyn as Bridges becomes the new face of the franchise.

The college sweethearts hope that their relationship can continue as Bridges navigates the rest of his career. He will look to put down roots in Brooklyn and stay there for a while with Rosati. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Mikal Bridges' girlfriend Grainger Rosati.