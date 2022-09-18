Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints

Not much has gone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ way on offense so far in their Week 2 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already knew he had quite a challenge ahead of him for this game, as multiple players on the offensive side of the ball were ruled out due to their respective injuries, including Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring). Through the first half, Brady was in dire need of any help on offense, as the reigning NFC South champions failed to orchestrate a single scoring drive over the opening 30 minutes of the contest.

The Buccaneers’ woes on offense continued in their first drive of the second half, as they did not even reach the Saints’ own half of the field. After Tampa Bay punted for the third time in the matchup, Brady was clearly agitated as he threw his helmet in sheer frustration on the sidelines.

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/e5ScdcFF5d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

The Buccaneers did at the least find a groove in their next drive of the second half. Tampa Bay was able to finally get on the scoreboard thanks to a 47-yard field goal made by kicker Ryan Succop in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers and the Saints are currently tied at 3-3 in the third quarter. This game sure is up for grabs for both NFC South powerhouses.