Mike Florio’s wild Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce theory involving Dolphins will blow your mind

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially called it quits Friday morning. Both Brady and Bündchen put out statements announcing their divorce, with the papers getting filed on Friday.

There had been plenty of speculation that this was coming, with many assuming Brady’s decision to retire and quickly unretire this past offseason at the center of the marital strife. PFT’s Mike Florio floated an eye-opening theory on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, claiming it was Brady’s flirtation with the Miami Dolphins that set this all in motion.

“There’s a theory, there’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly – that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins,” Florio claimed, per Barstool Sports.

“But I’m telling you, there are people who are employed by NFL teams who think that,” Florio continued. “And when you look at the timeline, that stuff came out, and it was the next day he started missing practices.”

In case you somehow forgot, the Dolphins got punished for tampering with Brady starting in 2019 and going for several years. There were rumors of Brady going to Miami to ultimately become part of ownership or a high-level executive.

Who knows just how true this Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen conspiracy theory is, but it’s pretty compelling. There were surely multiple reasons why this marriage unfortunately fell apart. Of course, most of them come back to Brady’s relentless desire to be involved in football.