Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reacted to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s detainment on Monday after the Miami-Dade police union issued a statement explaining its actions over the weekend. A viral video on Sunday showed the Dolphins receiver face down on the ground in an overly aggressive approach by local officers. Then, Hill took his anger out on the field, recording seven receptions for 130 yards and scoring one touchdown in the Dolphins’ 20-17 season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, coach McDaniel addressed his star’s detainment, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

“It’s been hard to not find myself more upset the more I think about it,” McDaniel said. “The thing that f**** me up, being quite frank, is I don’t know exactly what that feels like. Super proud of our guys understanding the civic responsibility of a platform.”

Tyreek’s teammate, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who did not receive a citation, was detained alongside Hill outside the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium. Campbell said he was cuffed after attempting to “de-escalate” the situation, per CBS’ Cody Benjamin.

“They put handcuffs on me, too,” Campbell said. “I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I didn’t understand what the issue was. For him to put handcuffs on me, I felt some kind of way. But that just goes to show our resilience, though. We didn’t let that stop us… But that was definitely an interesting way to start a ballgame.

“That was a first,” he continued. “I saw Tyreek getting apprehended. I just wanted to make sure everything was OK, trying to de-escalate the situation. The officer felt a certain kind of way, put handcuffs on me, and I just talked to myself: ‘Don’t let this get you down.’”

Hill received two citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Tyreek Hill sounds off on Miami-Dade police detainment

Tyreek Hill emotionally addressed his detainment after delivering in the Dolphins’ narrow 20-17 win against the Jaguars. He asked the question, “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?” perhaps things could have ended worse for himself, such as it has in the past for non-famous young African Americans where things end in bloodshed or fatality.

Hill addressed utilizing his platform to help deter situations from happening too often, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques’ X, formerly Twitter.

“I still don’t know what happened, but I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?” he asked. “[The] worst-case scenario is crazy.”

The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.