One day after the detainment of Tyreek Hill, the Miami-Dade police union is issuing a statement explaining the reason for its actions. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver was given two citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington, hours before Sunday's season opener versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was placed face down in handcuffs.

“First, to be clear, at no time was {Mr. Hill} ever under arrest,” the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said on Monday, via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

“He was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger. Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs. Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground.”

An officer that was involved in the detainment has been placed on administrative leave, which in tandem with Hill's own comments about the incident, is causing plenty of public backlash. The union is reserving final judgement until an investigation is completed, but it is clearly supporting Miami-Dade Police Department's initial report.

“We would like to stress to the community to use this as an opportunity to remember that it is always best to obey lawful police commands first and complain later,” the statement continues. “We have worked hard across all communities to bridge the gap between what people believe law enforcement should and can do, and will continue to do so. In this case, while we will wait for the investigation to run its course, based on what we know, we stand with the actions of our officers but look forward to further open communication moving forward.”

Dolphins pass rusher Calais Campbell witnessed the incident and says he was also placed in handcuffs after trying to allegedly defuse the situation. He feels that “excessive force” was used in the detainment of Tyreek Hill.