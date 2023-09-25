Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins recorded an epic victory at home on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Miami put on an astonishing offensive display in the process, with the final scoreboard reading an unbelievable 70-20 final margin, and also helped continue to establish McDaniel as one of the brightest young coaches in the league in the process.

After the game, Mike McDaniel was understandably ecstatic as he addressed his team in the locker room.

“Yo, spade a spade, that's a historic victory,” said McDaniel about the Dolphins victory. “What I want you guys to understand and take from it is it's about our standard and nothing else. Offensively, you put up some historic numbers today, because you didn't give a f— about the scoreboard. Defense, literally, anytime we shortchanged ourselves, you guys came up with a play and then we piggy backed. We are just getting started. I am so proud of everyone.”

It was indeed an electric performance by the Dolphins' offense on Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 23/26 pass attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert combined to find the end zone five times on the afternoon. The margin was wide enough that Mike White eventually entered the game as Tagovailoa's replacement.

The big win moved the Dolphins' 2023 record to a perfect 3-0 following last Sunday's narrow win against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins will look to make it 4-0 when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills on October 1 in a rematch of last year's postseason matchup.