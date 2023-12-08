Mike Norvell is the head football coach at Florida State University. Let's look at Mike Norvell's net worth in 2023.

Mike Norvell's net worth in 2023 is $53 million. The former NCAA Division II wide receiver has made quite a name for himself as a coach at the Division I level, most recently at Florida State.

All Norvell wanted was to get a shot at winning his first National Championship. However, in 2023, it wasn't meant to be, as the committee left him out of the College Football Playoff.

Norvell was born on Oct. 11, 1981, in Irving, Texas. He played wide receiver at Grace Preparatory Academy in Arlington, Texas. He waited a year after graduating to try walking on to a college football team.

Norvell enrolled in online college courses and became an assistant coach at his alma mater. He walked on at Louisiana Tech in 2000 and then transferred to the University of Central Arkansas from 2001 to 2005, playing wide receiver.

He set the school's all-time reception record with 213 pass receptions for 2,611 yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and two passing touchdowns during his college career. In his senior season, the team won the Gulf South Conference championship and made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Mike Norvell's early coaching career

In 2007, Tulsa hired Norvell as a coaching assistant under Gus Malzahn. He had the title of graduate assistant for a year and was then the wide receivers coach for two years.

Pittsburgh hired him as their co-offensive coordinator in 2011 while serving as the wide receivers coach. Arizona State hired him as the lone offensive coordinator in 2012, and he held the position until 2015.

Norvell's first head-coaching position came with the Memphis Tigers in 2016. He was the youngest FBS head coach in the nation at the time. Memphis felt like he was ready for the job due to having one of the best offenses in FBS while at Arizona State.

Justin Fuente was the same type of coach as Norvell when Memphis brought him in for the 2012 season, but Fuente left the Tigers to coach Virginia Tech. The University of Memphis agreed to a five-year contract with Norvell, paying him $1.8 million in his first season, with that number escalating over time.

Norvell led the Tigers to an 8-5 record in his first season but couldn't win the Boca Raton Bowl game. In the following two seasons, he won the Conference division title in the American Athletic Conference West but failed to win the conference title or the corresponding bowl game.

His best season came in 2019 when the Tigers finished with a 12-1 record, finished No. 17 in the AP poll, and won the American Athletic Conference. They were invited to play in the Cotton Bowl, but Norvell wouldn't be there to see the season through.

Mike Norvell takes over Florida State

ACC COACH OF THE YEAR#FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell has been named the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year!@Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/bBHqjPoCoi — Warchant.com (@Warchant) November 30, 2023

Florida State announced that Norvell had agreed to a six-year, $26.5 million contract on Dec. 8, 2019. Norvell's first season was cut short due to the strength of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Florida State played just nine games. They finished with a 3-6 record.

The team was 5-7 in 2021 but showed plenty of improvement. Norvell solidified the return of Florida State football in 2022 when the team finished with a 10-3 record and a No. 10 ranking in the AP Poll. The team then went on to win the Cheez-It Bowl.

Hopes were high going into the 2023 season, and the Seminoles didn't disappoint. They started the preseason by extending Norvell to a contract worth $8.05 million annually.

They beat the No. 5-ranked LSU Tigers in Week 1 and went undefeated through the season, setting up a matchup with the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship game. Florida State was No. 4 in the AP Poll entering conference championship week. They beat Louisville 16-6 and looked poised to head to the College Football Playoff.

One for the ages! So proud of this team! HEART, TOUGHNESS, and a willingness to FIGHT till the FINISH! A team that will be remembered forever! Even when people wanted to count them out they did what they had to #Together #ChampsAreHere #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/2YiXXwgWgc — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 5, 2023

However, the committee excluded the Seminoles, making them the first ever undefeated Power Five conference champion to be left out. The Seminoles had to settle with facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, another team with a case to be included in the playoff.

Norvell has a long career as a head coach despite his age. Nevertheless, was Mike Norvell's net worth in 2023 a surprise?