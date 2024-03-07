Mike Tyson's net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Tyson is a retired American boxer who was worth more in his prime before money issues caused him to declare bankruptcy in 2003. Tyson may be trying to recoup some of those assets as he comes out of retirement to fight Jake Paul. Let's look at Mike Tyson's net worth in 2024.
Mike Tyson's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $10 million
Tyson earned hundreds of millions of dollars from purses and endorsements during his boxing career, but started over in 2003. He has been able to generate considerable net worth despite his misfortunes. Mike Tyson's net worth in 2024 sits at about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Mike Tyson was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 30, 1966. His early life was mired by his stepfather being involved in crime and gambling. His mother moved when Tyson was ten due to financial issues, but Tyson had been arrested for 38 crimes by the time he turned 13. Tyson's fighting prowess was discovered in grade school, and he was introduced to trainer Cus D'Amatto. When Tyson's mother passed away when he was 16, D'Amatto became his legal guardian.
Mike Tyson's early boxing career
Tyson's professional boxing career began in the Junior Olympics, winning gold medals in 1981 and 1982. He fought in the 1984 Summer Olympics but lost to Henry Tillman in two fights. Tyson's legend began to grow with his first-round knockouts, which led him to a nationally televised match against Jesse Ferguson.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986 with a second-round knockout of Trevor Berbick. He defended the title against James Smith, becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion. He also defeated Pinklon Thomas in a 12-round battle to win the IBF title. Tyson became the first heavyweight to hold all three major belts concurrently.
Mike Tyson's life takes a turn
Tyson's career went downhill after losing to Buster Douglas in 1990. It was one of the biggest upsets in sports history and affected Tyson profoundly going forward.
He continued to win matches in 1991, but his legal issues ended his boxing prime. Tyson spent six years in prison on a sexual assault charge and had to register as a sex offender when he got out.
Tyson won back two of his belts in his return but lost his WBA belt after losing to Evander Holyfield. Tyson's rematch ended in another defeat after he bit Holyfield twice during the match. His boxing license was rescinded in 1997.
Tyson went back to prison in 1999 after assaulting two people, but returned in 2000 and knocked out several fighters.
His last professional victory came in 2003 against Clifford Etienne, and he finally retired in 2005.
Mike Tyson goes bankrupt
Tyson went bankrupt in 2003 after living well above his means, which wasn't easy after having a net worth of $300 million. Shortly before going bankrupt, he made $103 million fighting Lennox Lewis.
Tyson is now working his way back from bankruptcy by creating a fighting league and appearing in movies and shows.
Tyson is set to make a lot of money in a recently announced fight against Jake Paul. The fight is set for July 20th, 2024, and will be streamed on Netflix. Paul is hyping it as the “biggest fight of the 21st century,” but the 57-year-old's return to the ring may not be the most entertaining. The pair can build massive hype for the fight, and millions will tune in regardless.
Mike Tyson's life after retirement
Tyson has been married three times and has seven children. Since the legal issues, he has been practicing sobriety and is a Muslim.
Tyson is best known for appearing in The Hangover movie series but has made other lesser-known appearances.
In July 2020, Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. came out of retirement to face each other in an exhibition match. The pair were set to make as much as $10 million each. It was the highest-selling PPV event of 2020 and ranks in the top ten all-time for PPV events.
In April 2022, Tyson avoided criminal charges after punching a man aboard a Jet Blue flight. The man was harassing him by throwing water at him.
In 2023, a woman filed a lawsuit against Tyson for an alleged sexual assault in the early 1990s.
Did you know Mike Tyson declared bankruptcy in 2003, and if not, was his net worth in 2024 a surprise?