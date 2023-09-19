Mike Vrabel's net worth in 2023 is $12 million. Vrabel parlayed a successful NFL career into a head-coach position with the Tennessee Titans. Let's look at Mike Vrabel's net worth in 2023.

The hard-nosed coach from Ohio has gone from NFL pro bowler to NFL Coach of the Year. His career has been a rollercoaster with multiple stops along the way. Mike Vrabel's net worth in 2023 is $12 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Vrabel was born on Aug. 14, 1975, in Akron, Ohio. He excelled in football at Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls. His play in high school landed him a scholarship at Ohio State.

Mike Vrabel's playing career

Vrabel earned an athletic scholarship at Ohio State, playing defensive end on the football team from 1993 to 1996. From sophomore to senior year, Vrabel amassed 34 sacks and a career-high 48 tackles in his senior season. As a senior, he was first-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1995 and 1996. For his efforts, he entered the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1997 NFL Draft and had a mediocre four seasons by his standards. His professional career took off in 2001 when he joined the New England Patriots. Vrabel signed for five years, $16.4 million, earning his highest career contract.

He became a versatile player for Bill Belichick, playing defense while also playing as a tight end. He starred for the Patriots in the 2004 Super Bowl, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass and compiling two sacks.

For his time as a Patriot, Vrabel earned several accolades and awards. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion, First-team All-Pro in 2007, and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Vrabel for the last two seasons of his career, but he never had the same success. He retired in 2011 to pursue a coaching opportunity at his alma mater, Ohio State.

Mike Vrabel's early coaching career

Vrabel took the linebackers coach job at Ohio State and held the position for a year. When Urban Meyer joined the team in 2011, he kept Vrabel on staff as the defensive line coach.

In 2014, the Houston Texans hired Vrabel as linebackers coach. During his three seasons with the team, Vrabel led the Texans to No. 3 in the league in yards allowed per game. In 2016, despite an offer from the 49ers to become their defensive coordinator, Vrabel stayed with the Texans and eventually became their defensive coordinator instead.

Mike Vrabel's first head-coaching job

In 2018, Vrabel was hired as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The team experienced vast improvements on defense in Vrabel's first season but missed the playoffs.

In 2019, Vrabel led the team to a 9-7 finish, making the playoffs as the sixth seed. He would lead them through upsets of the Patriots and Ravens before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Vrabel won his first coaching accolade at season's end, being named the AP Coach of the Year.

The Titans originally signed Vrabel to a five-year contract in 2018 but announced in 2022 that he signed an extension for “years to come”. The deal is reportedly for $9.5 million per season, but those reports are unconfirmed.

Vrabel has been unable to return to the pinnacle of the AFC Championship game, bowing out earlier in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. He then had a rough season in 2022, going 7-10 and failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

Mike Vrabel's personal life

Vrabel is married to Jennifer, and they have two sons, Tyler and Carter. His son, Tyler, was an offensive lineman for Boston College and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Vrabel has also been charitable for his hometown, founding “Mike's Second and Seven Foundation.” The foundation promotes literacy in the Ohio area. Vrabel's partners in this endeavor are old teammates, Luke Fickell and Ryan Miller.

Mike Vrabel hasn't accumulated wealth like other coaches in the league, but it is worth noting that the terms of his contract are undisclosed. The extension with the Tennessee Titans is sure to have increased his net worth to a substantial amount that may be higher than the $12 million. Nevertheless, were you surprised by Mike Vrabel's net worth in 2023?