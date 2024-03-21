UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Miles Johns and TUF Season 31 Finalist Cody Gibson. Johns is coming off of what would have been a win but was overturned due to a banned substance meanwhile, Gibson is coming off his hard-fought decision loss on the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Johns-Gibson prediction and pick.
Miles Johns (13-2) had one of the best performances of his UFC career when he defeated Dan Argueta in his most recent fight. However, that fight was overturned after it was revealed that he took a banned substance M3 metabolite which is better known as oral turinabol, an anabolic steroid. Johns was slapped with a 4.5-month suspension and now will be looking to make up for lost time when he takes on Cody Gibson this weekend at UFC Vegas 89.
Cody Gibson (19-9) tried his luck on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter but came up short against two-time winner Brad Katona. Gibson will be looking to make his second stint in the UFC a better one than his last when he steps inside the octagon this weekend to take on Miles Johns at UFC Vegas 89.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Miles Johns-Cody Gibson Odds
Miles Johns: -141
Cody Gibson: +121
Over 2.5 rounds: -180
Under 2.5 rounds: +150
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Miles Johns Will Win
Miles Johns was surging coming into his fight against Dan Argueta whom he dominated across the 15 minutes only to have that fight overturned due to being suspended for taking a banned substance which was a form of anabolic steroid. He is now coming off of his 4.5-month suspension and into a fight against a seasoned veteran in Cody Gibson as he looks to right his wrong and get that win back this weekend.
Johns has turned the corner as of late and has strung together some good performances lately starting with his wins against Kevin Natividad, Anderson dos Santos, and Vince Morales. His striking was on full display with two of those three coming by vicious knockout which will be the key to his success against Gibson. Johns is going to batter the lead leg of Gibson who had trouble with calf kicks in his performance against Brad Katona which will make him a more stationary target. From there the rest of his game will open as he looks to lay the hammer on Gibson and get himself back into the win column.
Why Cody Gibson Will Win
Cody Gibson's first stint with the UFC did not end well as he was released after just four fights with the promotion going 1-3. He has however picked up the slack going 7-3 in his next 10 fights with one of those losses coming against Brad Katona on the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter. Gibson will look to make a good second impression with the UFC when he takes on the surging Miles Johns inside the octagon this weekend.
Gibson is tall and long for the bantamweight division and will sport a 3″ height and a 5″ inch reach advantage over Johns in this matchup. He has shown to utilize that length well with his kicks to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes and of course his straight punches much like he did against Brad Katona. Also, Gibson puts on a relentless pace that's hard for most to keep up with. Against Katona, Gibson landed 164 of his 268 strikes and threw no less than 85 strikes in a single round even throwing 89 and landing 51 of them in the third and final round. He should have a sizable edge in output and that could potentially carry him through this fight and score the upset in this matchup.
Final Miles Johns-Cody Gibson Prediction & Pick
Expect this fight in the bantamweight division to be a great closely-contested battle between these two hopefuls in the division. Johns has certainly looked the best he ever has in his last fight but it's interesting to see if the banned substance helped with that. As for Gibson, he looked good early on against Katona but faded while Katona maintained the same pace throughout, so it will be interesting to see if he has fixed those cardio woes. Ultimately, Johns will be looking to chop down Gibson to land his heavy hooks but it will be the length and output of Gibson that's going to give Johns a ton of trouble to the point where he will be caught just out of reach every time where Gibson can just potshot his way to a unanimous decision to get back on track in the UFC.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Miles Johns-Cody Gibson Prediction & Pick: Cody Gibson (+121), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)