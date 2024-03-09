While Stranger Things may be coming to an end, Millie Bobby Brown still has a home on Netflix with multiple films starring the actor released by the service such as the Enola Holmes films. Her latest release on the streaming giant is the fantasy action film Damsel, though it is not proving to be as popular with critics as some of her other film work according to Rotten Tomatoes.
The latest Netflix original film released on the platform on March 8 to what have largely been mixed reviews, at best, resulting in a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58% for the fantasy action movie. It is the second-lowest rated film for Brown, with the lowest being Godzilla: King of the Monsters at 42% score though the kaiju-sequel proved slightly more popular with audiences at 83% to Damsel’s 77%.
Brown’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes remains Enola Holmes 2 with a 93% rating.
The general consensus for Damsel among critics is that the overall film is a somewhat derivative fantasy narrative with an uneven script and equally uneven special effects. It extends to the supporting cast who don’t turn in bad performances, but can come across as shallow due to Damsel’s script.
Brown’s leading performance, however, was widely regarded as Damsel’s biggest strength as the young actor who delivers a “gutsy performance” as the titular damsel Elodie. Some critics added that Brown’s performance as Elodie is enough to make up for a few of Damsel’s shortcomings.
As for the rest of Brown’s 2024, the only other scheduled release on the year is Netflix’s upcoming science-fiction adventure film The Electric State from directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Brown leads an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and more in a film following a teenage girl and her toy robot in an alternate 1997 America who set out across a tech-ravaged Midwest to find her missing brother.
Damsel is available to stream on Netflix.