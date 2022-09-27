Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury. Kevin Dotson’s ankle injury and Pressley Harvin’s hip injury are other concerns worth keeping tabs on.

Minkah Fitzpatrick may not be able to suit up for the Steelers upcoming matchup with the New York Jets as a result of concussion protocol. Some players end up missing around 2 weeks with the ailment. But his status will ultimately be decided by his progress. There is no set timetable.

If Minkah Fitzpatrick is forced to miss the game, it would undeniably be a huge blow for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are favored to defeat the lackluster Jets at home, but their various injuries will hurt their odds.

Fitzpatrick, a 25-year old budding star, has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league over the past couple of seasons.

He is fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw him record a career high 124 total tackles and 84 solo tackles. He’s already tallied 14 solo tackles and 24 total tackles in 2022 for the Steelers. Additionally, Minkah Fitzpatrick has 2 interceptions this season and returned one of those for a touchdown.

His all-around defensive prowess is crucial for Pittsburgh. With that being said, the Steelers understand how serious concussions are. They will make sure he is fully healthy before bringing him back into the fold.