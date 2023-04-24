Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

With a Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, a lot of eyes will be on the Timberwolves in an elimination game. Ahead of the Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 4, we’ll be making our Timberwolves Game 4 predictions.

The Timberwolves are down 3-0 in the series and have a big climb ahead of them if they want to win the series.

Star guard Anthony Edwards said, “This series is not over. It’s the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain’t over. Everyone’s counting us out. It ain’t over. I promise you.”

Edwards is having a great series, but they are going up against the number-one-seeded Nuggets. Denver has more playoff experience than Minnesota and a superior roster. The Nuggets are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, one of the best offensive players in the game. Jokic is a gifted player, as he is able to get his own buckets and create extra opportunities with rebounds. What separates Jokic from many other centers in league history is his passing ability. Jokic is able to be the main ball handler on possessions and create open looks for his teammates.

While Edwards has hope and confidence, winning the series will be extremely difficult, and they may not even win a game. With that said, let’s move on to our Timberwolves Game 4 predictions.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns gets a double-double

While Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t had a great series, he had a good Game 3 performance. In Game 3, Towns finished with 27 points and seven rebounds, shooting 10-17 from the field. This was coming off Games 1 and 2, where he struggled. He had 11 points in Game 1 and ten points in Game 2 on poor efficiency.

If Minnesota has any shot of taking a game away from Denver, they will need a big performance from Towns. Outside of Edwards, Towns is their offensive engine. He is a very talented offensive big man as he is able to work in the post but can also stretch the floor. His offensive talent makes it hard for defenses to match up against him. The Timberwolves will need Towns to get going in this game to give them a chance.

2. Anthony Edwards scores 30 points for Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will need Edwards to continue his great play in this Game 4. Edwards didn’t have a good Game 1, only putting up 18 points. However, he responded in Games 2 and 3, putting up 41 and 36.

He is a rising star in the league, but the Timberwolves don’t have as much talent as the Nuggets. They are also missing their best perimeter defender, Jaden McDaniels, who fractured his hand on the last day of the regular season by punching a wall in frustration. They are also missing Naz Reid, who was a great backup center before he suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

This puts more on Edwards’ plate, as he has to lead the team if they are going to have a shot. It’s clear that Edwards still believes and is going to go out and give 100 percent in every game. Edwards should come out early and set the tone for the Timberwolves.

1. Timberwolves lose, get swept 4-0

Minnesota will do its best to take Game 4, but Denver has been dominant throughout the series. Jamal Murray has come alive in this series and is playing his best basketball since the bubble in 2020.

The Timberwolves don’t have enough to win, especially with their injuries.

Minnesota will fight hard in Game 4, but it looks like they will go home early in the playoffs.