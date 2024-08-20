The NBA recently revealed each team's schedules, including the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves are coming off a 4-1 Western Conference Finals loss against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite taking a heartbreaking loss, we can say that the Wolves found success last season. They managed to make it to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. With that said, to be able to make it that far last season is a sign of how far they've come since rebuilding the team.

With all that in mind, here are our predictions on how the Timberwolves will perform in the 2024-25 season.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Part Two

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks faced off in the 2024 Western Conference Finals wherein the Mavs came out on top. There's no denying how strong the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is, hence their victory. However, that doesn't mean the Wolves didn't have what it took to beat Dallas.

Anthony Edwards is on top of his game right now. He finished the 2023-24 season as an All-Star and was able to get a taste of elite competition in the playoffs in only his fourth season. He is also now an Olympic gold medalist, which adds more experience to his resume. Having that in mind, it's safe to assume that Edwards might come into the 2024-25 season deadlier than ever. If he does, fans can expect another trip to the Western Conference Finals. This is assuming Edwards stays consistently explosive and his teammates provide him with efficient support.

If the Timberwolves and Mavericks end up facing off in the NBA Playoffs again, the matchup could go either way. While Edwards' rapid growth may be impactful on Minnesota, the addition of Klay Thompson in Dallas could be the Mavs' key to success. With all the momentum on both teams' side, they could inevitably go against each other again either in the Conference Finals or as early as the second round.

Anthony Edwards MVP-caliber season

Anthony Edwards is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the NBA today. Edwards' greatness is starting to show considering how rapid his growth is on the hardwood. While he had support from his teammates, it's undeniable that his presence on the team is the reason behind the Wolves' resurgence in the league.

Looking at his numbers last season, he averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. Edwards was also consistent on defense and securing the boards for his team with 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Given that his scoring numbers and other statistics have consistently been increasing since his rookie year, it wouldn't be surprising if he put up monster figures.

If Edwards can manage to improve his points per game to almost 30 and if his efforts help the Timberwolves secure either the first or second seed in the Western Conference, there's no denying he'll be in the MVP conversations.

Timberwolves will take over the Western Conference

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves proved to be worthy contenders for the title. The team consistently remained on top of the conference, going back and forth with the Oklahoma City Thunder in securing the first seed. Ultimately, the Wolves secured the third seed but that didn't mean they fell off. They were only one win shy from the Thunder and Denver Nuggets who had the same record of 57-25.

In a sense, the Timberwolves were somewhat tied with the Thunder and Nuggets as the best team in the conference during the regular season. Ultimately, among the three top teams, it was Minnesota who competed in the Western Conference Finals. They even defeated the defending champions Nuggets to get to that point, which proves that they have what it takes to win a title in the near future.

That near future could come as soon as the 2024-25 season. As mentioned earlier, Anthony Edwards is coming off a career-best season and an Olympic gold medal win. Rudy Gobert remains the best defensive player in the league after winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award last season. While his numbers have slightly decreased, Karl-Anthony Towns remains an NBA All-Star.

Given these factors, Minnesota is still in good hands for as long as their three top guys remain consistent. The deciding factors here would be if Gobert maintains his defensive dominance, Towns keeps up an All-Star-caliber season, and Edwards continues to elevate his game. If all these things happen in the coming season, we're predicting that the Timberwolves will reign supreme in the West.