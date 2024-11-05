ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Minnesota looks to continue their winning streak as they visit Rutgers. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Minnesota-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Minnesota comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, and 4-2 in conference play. They opened up with a loss to North Carolina before winning two straight. They opened up conference play with losses to Iowa and Michigan, but they have since won four in a row, including a win over a then 11th-ranked USC and another big win last week. Last week they faced Illinois, and were down one in the fourth quarter, but put up nine points to win 25-17.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is 4-4 on the year. They opened up the season 4-0, with wins over Virginia Tech and Washington. Since then, they have lost four in a row. They lost two of those games by just one score, falling by seven to Nebraska, and three to UCLA. Still, last week, they fell to USC on the road 42-20.

Here are the Minnesota-Rutgers College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

College Football Odds: Minnesota-Rutgers Odds

Minnesota: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Rutgers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota has been led by Max Brosmer this year. He has completed 191 of 280 passes this year for 1,989 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has just four interceptions this year. Brosmer has been sacked 19 times this year, but he has four touchdowns on the ground this year.

The top target this year has been Daniel Jackson this year. He has 56 receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Elijah Spencer has 34 receptions this year for 421 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, Darius Taylor has been solid in the receiving game out of the backfield. He has 43 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has also run the ball 126 times this year for 644 yards and eight touchdowns. Further, Marcus Major has been solid running the ball. He has run the ball 64 times for 263 yards and two scores.

Minnesota has been great on defense this year. They are 15th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are 47th against the rush while sitting 14th against the pass this year. Cody Lindenberg has been solid this year on defense. He leads the team with 62 tackles this year while having a sack, six pass breakups, and one interception this year. Further, Kerry Brown has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Athan Kaliakmanis has led the way for the Rutgers offense. He has completed 131 of 242 passes this year for 1,650 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He has thrown five interceptions this year. Further, while he has been sacked 14 times this year, Kaliakmanis has also run for 125 yards and a touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Dymere Miller has led the way. He has brought in 37 receptions for 480 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has brought in 16 receptions for 267 yards and a score. Finally, KJ Duff has 13 receptions for 229 yards and a score. Further, tight end Kenny Fletcher is the only receiver with more than one touchdown reception, having two this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai has been great this year. He has carried the ball 172 times for 931 yards this year while scoring 10 times. Further, Samuel Brown V has been solid on the ground as well. He has run 40 times for 201 yards and three scores.

Rutgers is 75th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 95th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 89th in opponent rushing yards while sitting 88th in the nation in opponent passing yards per game. Shaquan Loyal has been great this year, sitting third on the team in tackles, while having four pass breakups and two interceptions on the year.

Final Minnesota-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Minnesota has been solid this year. They are 7-1-1 against the spread this year, covering each of their last five games. One major reason for the success of Minnesota has been turnovers. They are tenth in the nation in turnover margin, while sitting 19th in giveaways per game, and sitting 22nd in takeaways per game this year. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 3-4-1 against the spread this year but has failed to cover in four straight. The offense has continued to struggle, sitting 89th in the nation in points per game, and is now facing a solid Minnesota defense. Take Minnesota in this one.

Final Minnesota-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -6.5 (-110)