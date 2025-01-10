ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Minnesota-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on Friday night. Wisconsin is riding a four-game win streak, including a recent 75-63 victory over Rutgers, powered by John Blackwell’s 21 points and Steven Crowl’s double-double. The Badgers’ balanced attack, featuring four double-digit scorers, averages 83.3 points per game while leading the nation in free throw percentage (85.5%). Minnesota, still seeking its first conference win, comes off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Ohio State. Dawson Garcia (18.2 PPG) and Lu’Cye Patterson will need strong performances to counter Wisconsin’s efficient offense. Expect a competitive Border Battle.

Here are the Minnesota-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Minnesota-Wisconsin Odds

Minnesota: +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +680

Wisconsin: -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PMPT

TV: Peacock

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have a strong chance to upset the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, despite being underdogs. Minnesota has shown resilience in close games, including their recent double-overtime loss to Ohio State, where they hit 12 three-pointers and had four players score in double figures. Dawson Garcia (18.2 PPG) continues to be a dominant force offensively, while Parker Fox and Lu'Cye Patterson are coming off career-best performances. If Minnesota can replicate their hot shooting and balanced scoring, they could exploit Wisconsin's defense, which has struggled at times against perimeter-oriented teams.

Additionally, the Gophers have historically played Wisconsin tough, with their last five matchups decided by a combined 16 points. The Badgers rely heavily on John Tonje and John Blackwell for scoring, but Minnesota’s scrappy defense could disrupt their rhythm. Wisconsin’s nation-leading free throw percentage (85.5%) is a strength, but if the Gophers can limit fouls and control the pace, they can neutralize that advantage. With their backs against the wall and seeking their first Big Ten win, Minnesota’s hunger and ability to keep games close may fuel an inspired performance in Madison.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wisconsin Badgers are poised to secure a victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their offensive firepower and home-court advantage. Wisconsin's offense has been impressive this season, averaging 83.3 points per game while shooting a solid 46.9% from the field. Their three-point shooting has been particularly potent, with the team connecting on 35.1% of their attempts from beyond the arc. This offensive versatility, coupled with their ability to get to the free-throw line (85.5% as a team), makes them a formidable opponent for Minnesota's defense.

Defensively, the Badgers have shown improvement, holding opponents to 71.3 points per game. Their depth has been a key factor in their success, with coach Greg Gard utilizing a deep rotation that keeps players fresh throughout the game. John Blackwell and Steven Crowl have been standout performers, providing consistent scoring and rebounding. Additionally, Wisconsin's experience in close games, evidenced by their 87-84 victory over UCF earlier in the season, gives them an edge in high-pressure situations. The Badgers' home record at the Kohl Center, combined with their balanced attack featuring multiple double-digit scorers, makes them a tough matchup for a Minnesota team still seeking its first conference win.

Final Minnesota-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The Wisconsin Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) on Friday in a classic Border Battle at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin enters the matchup with momentum, coming off a 75-63 road win over Rutgers, where John Blackwell scored 21 points. The Badgers’ efficient offense, ranked among the nation’s best in free throw percentage (85.5%), and their strong home-court advantage make them heavy favorites. They’ve also won six of their last seven meetings with Minnesota.

Minnesota, still searching for its first conference win, will rely on Dawson Garcia (18.2 PPG) to lead the way. The Gophers have struggled in close games, including a double-overtime loss to Ohio State, and rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in key metrics. While they’ve kept games competitive historically against Wisconsin, their lack of depth and inconsistent shooting could be problematic against a disciplined Badgers squad. Expect Wisconsin to control the tempo and use their balanced scoring attack to secure their third straight conference victory. Playing at the Kohl Center, where they’ve been dominant this season, gives Wisconsin an even greater edge in this rivalry matchup. Wisconsin should come away with a comfortable win covering the double-digit spread at home.

Final Minnesota-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -13.5 (-105), Over 140.5 (-115)