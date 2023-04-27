The original release date for the highly-anticipated seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise will self-destruct… and move up two days earlier to July 12, 2023! Tom Cruise‘s next major blockbuster sequel, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, has moved up its U.S. release date, as announced at CinemaCon on Thursday.

The move seems intended to align the film with its international release schedule and take full advantage of the prime summer calendar days for blockbuster viewing. The change was announced at the end of the Paramount CinemaCon presentation by company president Brian Robbins. This was followed by more good news for the audience in the house — a new second trailer for the upcoming film, and then an extended 20-minute first-look at footage. Tom Cruise, who reprises his lead role as Ethan Hunt in the film, was not in attendance to unveil the new clips however.

The second trailer features some memorably catch-phrase-y lines like “Ethan, this is a mission that is going to cost you dearly” and “The world is changing, truth is vanishing, war is coming.” There’s also plenty of action-packed stunning visuals, like Cruise on a motorcycle jumping off a cliff.

In the bonus 20 minutes of footage shown afterward, which did not represent the first 20 minutes of the film, the highlight is an extended car chase through the streets of picturesque Rome with bad guys and Italian police hot on Ethan Hunt’s tail, as he and Grace (played by Haley Atwell) drive toward the Colosseum.

If the audience reaction is any indication, it’s looking like Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One could make it another blockbuster summer for Tom Cruise.