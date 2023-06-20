With every Mission: Impossible movie comes a ridiculous stunt pulled off by Tom Cruise. Dead Reckoning — Part One, the seventh installment in the action franchise, is no exception as set videos and the trailer shows off Cruise riding a motorcycle off a large cliff. According to the actor, this was filmed on the first day for a very specific reason.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cruise revealed that the most dangerous stunt for Mission: Impossible 7, which involved him riding his motorcycle off a cliff, was filmed on the first day.

“Well, we know either we're going to continue with the film or not [laughs]. Let's know day one!” said a smiling Cruise.

It appears that doing the most dangerous stunt of Mission: Impossible 7 so early on in the production was a case of biting the bullet. It's like doing your presentation on the first day to get it over with instead of waiting until the last day and delaying the inevitable. Even if Cruise is joking a bit — obviously, the production would put every precaution in place so that nothing catastrophic would happen — it's still a bold move to begin filming with a stunt of this stature.

Tom Cruise once again leads the team in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One. There's a weapon up for grabs that could be dangerous in the wrong hands, so Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the squad must retrieve it before somebody else does. Aside from Cruise, Hayley Atwell makes her franchise debut as Grace, and ditto for Esai Morales who plays the film's villain, Gabriel. Franchise veterans like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby return. Henry Czerny, who was last seen in the original Mission: Impossible film, returns to the fold as well.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One will be released on July 12.