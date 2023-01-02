By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Mississippi State Bulldogs football team secured a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Illinois by a score of 19-10, though the scoreboard failed to capture the pure craziness the final two minutes of the game provided. For starters, the Bulldogs, whose former head coach Mike Leach had passed away in December, took the lead with a few seconds left on a field-goal, a dramatic and emotional way to end the game.

Only, that wasn’t how it ended. Illinois, attempting to stay alive, employed a series of laterals in a last-ditch effort to find the end zone. Mississippi State football scooped up the ball and galloped their way to the end zone for a last-minute touchdown. College football Twitter- and those who bet money on the points- reacted to the wild finish.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Thought DeVito's lateral might have been forward but nope. Thoughts and prayers for those who had Illinois and the points. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2023

This Twitter user was thinking about those who took Illinois and the points in their ReliaQuest Bowl bets. Mississippi State football clearly had other plans after this wacky end to the contest.

But the majority of reactions from college football Twitter users centered around Leach- and what he would have thought of the ReliaQuest Bowl ending.

Mississippi State's bowl game ends on a fittingly bizarre play that Leach would have made Leach chuckle. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2023

One can picture Leach laughing at the bizarre nature of the final play.

Mississippi State did not lead at all for the first 59:56 of the game, and they won by 9 points in regulation. Mike Leach wouldn't have it any other way. 🥲🏴‍☠️ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2023

Or at the fact that Mississippi State football trailed for virtually the entire game before pulling off the ultimate endgame heist.

Ultimately, it was the perfect way for the Bulldogs to honor Leach, as pointed out by this user.

Congrats to Mississippi State. What a way to honor Mike Leach. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 2, 2023

One thing is for sure. College football fans won’t soon forget the ending to the ReliaQuest Bowl.