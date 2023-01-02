By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing full of emotions this Monday against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl down at Raymond James Stadium down in Tampa. Without a doubt, Mississippi State football will be dedicating their game to former head coach Mike Leach.

Ahead of their showdown against the Fighting Illini, Mississippi State football placed a picture of Leach on deck of a ship on the field as a tribute to the fallen college football legend.

A fitting captain on deck 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/VUMMCMjEF7 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 2, 2023

Leach passed away last December at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack at his house in Starkville.

Mississippi State football will face Illinois with Zach Arnett as the head coach. Zach Arnett served as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach following Leach’s death.

The Bulldogs earned a bowl invite thanks to Leach leading Mississippi State football to eight wins — the most the program has had in a season since 2018 when they were still coached by Joe Moorehead. In his last game, Leach steered the Bulldogs to a 24-22 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the Egg Bowl.

Leach’s passing isn’t only being felt hard by Mississippi State football but also by several college football programs across the nation. He was a pioneer of the famous Air Raid offense that became so popular, especially at the collegiate level.

Mississippi State brought Leach over to coach the Bulldogs in 2020. The Bulldogs would record just a 4-7 record in Leach’s first season as head coach but showed gradual improvement in the next two years.