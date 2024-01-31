Mississippi State shocks No. 9 LSU 77-73, led by Darrione Rogers' 19 points in a surprising upset.

Mississippi State's women's basketball team got an impressive win on Monday, handing No. 9 LSU its second straight loss, defeating the Tigers 77-73. Mississippi State women's basketball coach Sam Purcell compared the win to being on “Cloud 9.”

“I’m still on Cloud 9. What a night,” Purcell said, as reported by Thomas Goldkamp of On3. “I got into this profession 20 years ago and was just a young, hungry assistant trying to work my way up the ladder to get an opportunity to be a head coach at a school where women’s basketball matters and they support like no other.

“For that stage to occur like it did, sold out, playing LSU on primetime TV, it’s a night I know I’ll never forget.”

The Bulldogs were bolstered by a strong performance from their reserves and a robust defensive showing in the third quarter. Darrione Rogers and Mjracle Sheppard led the bench effort, scoring 19 and 12 points respectively. Rogers' scoring, including crucial free throws and a key 3-pointer in the final minute, was pivotal in clinching the victory.

Sheppard's defensive prowess was notable, holding LSU's All-American guard Hailey Van Lith to just four points. Her contribution wasn't limited to scoring alone; she also added six steals, five assists and four rebounds.

The Bulldogs' overall shooting was impressive, with a 53% success rate from the field, including 9-of-17 from 3-point range, as reported by Robbie Faulk of the Associated Press. This offensive efficiency, coupled with a substantial 35 points from the bench, was instrumental in their win.

Purcell credit the environment as a factor in Mississippi State's win.

“It’s huge, because obviously I’m trying to recruit the best players in the country,” Purcell said. “Attendance matters, and I think there’s a cool movement going on in women’s basketball right now where we’re getting opportunities. But we have a responsibility with those opportunities, too, that we’ve got to put a product on the floor that’s not necessarily going to always win, but you’ve got to play hard and play hard for your fanbase.”

The win is a boost for Mississippi State's NCAA Tournament aspirations, coming after some challenging games in the SEC. For LSU, this loss could impact their tournament seeding.