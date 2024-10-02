There aren't a ton of good college football matchups, but there is one between two top-25 teams. The Missouri football team will hit the road to take on Texas A&M. The Tigers are ranked #9 in the country, and the Aggies are ranked #25. Both teams know how big of a game this is, and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is taking it very seriously as he is not letting one of his staff members practice this week.

Connor Weigman is healthy again and he could play this weekend for Texas A&M, but Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz is expecting it to be Marcel Reed. Reed has been the starter while Weigman has been hurt. Here's where things get interesting: Reed's sister is Briah Reed, who is the assistant director of on-campus recruiting for Missouri. What a week from her!

Because of that, Drinkwitz said with a smile that she wouldn't be allowed at practice this week.

“So she's not allowed at practice this week,” Drinkwitz said, according to an article from Football Scoop.

Drinkwitz seemed like he might be joking when he said that, but he brought it up later in the week, and he is definitely not kidding.

“Briah Reed, the sister of Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed, is the assistant director of on-campus recruiting at Mizzou,” Carter Karels said in a post. “Tiger coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his SEC Teleconference she is not allowed to go to practice this week besides the first five periods due to a ‘conflict of interest.'”

Will Marcel Reed even be playing?

Connor Weigman is apparently healthy, the Missouri football team might not even be facing Marcel Reed in this game. However, Eli Drinkwitz knows that the offense has been doing a good job under Reed, and he expects him to be the guy.

“That's just semantics in my opinion,” Drinkwitz said. “They're 3-0 and they've clearly have a different offensive identity with this guy as the quarterback. They've developed an offense that fits around his system that's a lot different than the first game of the year.”

Reed has played in each of the past three games for Texas A&M, and he has done a good job so far as he has led the team to three victories. The Aggies have beaten Florida, Bowling Green and Arkansas. If he can lead them to a win against #9 Missouri, Texas A&M will be feeling very good.

The Aggies and Tigers will kick things off from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas at noon ET/11:00 CT on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. Texas A&M is currently favored by 2.5 points.