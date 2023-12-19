Missouri football is getting an offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Missouri football is landing one of the best available players in the transfer portal. The Tigers are picking up offensive lineman Cayden Green, per On3. Green was the highest rated lineman in the portal after leaving Oklahoma.

Green has three years of eligibility remaining. He started 7 games as a true freshman with the Sooners. Green is a beast, at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds. He played offensive tackle while at Oklahoma and is expected to play right away at Missouri.

“The culture, how tight the locker room is, how genuine and honest the coaching staff is,” Green said, per On3. “The chance to be big time in the state that I grew up in stood out.”

Missouri football needs Green right away. The team just lost some players on its offensive line to the portal, with Javon Foster and Xavier Delgado leaving. Green is a former four-star recruit from Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Green will get the opportunity to face off against his former school. Oklahoma is entering the SEC for the 2024 season and the two schools will play one another next season at Missouri. Oklahoma and Missouri have quite a rivalry, as both schools were members of the Big 12. Oklahoma plays its last football game as a member of the Big 12 Conference in the Alamo Bowl against Arizona on Dec. 28.

Missouri is seeing a resurgence in its football program. The Tigers finished the regular season at 10-2, winning three games in a row to end the year. The team is playing Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. That game is scheduled for Dec. 29.